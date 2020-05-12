BELOIT—Caritas, 2840 Prairie Ave., has a steady supply of food and volunteer tending its garden beds.
“By practicing social distancing, we’ve already had people out at the gardens starting to prep their plant beds. It’s like watching dancing at a distance,” said Executive Director Max Dodson.
There are already 15 of the 40 available beds booked. It’s good news for the pantry as many gardeners donate their extra produce to Caritas.
“We are creating opportunities for people to have control over their own produce by growing it and sharing,” Dodson said.
Caritas has an ample food supply and isn’t seeing numbers of people significantly increase as has been the case in other parts of the country. Dodson attributes it, in part, to the Beloit area having a lot of food processors in the vicinity and lots of people eager to help and make donations.
“The generosity and support of this community has been an incredible blessing. It keeps us going,” Dodson said.
Caritas receives 400 boxes a week of dry goods, which it supplements with fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen meat and dairy.
In mid-March staff and volunteers converted food distribution to a drive-through model. Dodson said the operation is working thanks to a core group of 11 volunteers and three staff members including himself. Strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines are being enforced to maintain safety.
Caritas is open for service, as a drive through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.—2:15 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m.—12:15 p.m.; and Saturday from 10—11:45 a.m. People must have their identification ready. Households receive a 25 pound box of dry goods, bread, fruits, vegetables and a package of frozen meat.
First time visitors must bring a current photo identification card and mail postmarked within the past 30 days. All adults in the household must have a current photo identification card. For children people must have a birth certificate or government document with the child’s name and birth date.
For more information on services or to learn about use of a garden bed people can call Caritas at 608-362-4403 or visit www.caritasbeloit.org.
