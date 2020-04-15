BELOIT—Area funeral directors are taking more precautions themselves in light of COVID-19 as families in mourning debate whether to have or postpone services.
Jerry Murphy with Daley, Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home at 2355 Cranston Road, said the home has already dealt with suspected COVID-19 deaths. There were two incidents where COVID-19 was suspected as a reason for death as test results for the cases were still pending. Although the two test results turned out to be negative, it showed that decedents with COVID-19 potentially will be arriving at funeral homes soon.
When making removals of decedents who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 complications, staff are wearing personal protective gear including gowns, masks, gloves and shoe covers.
Murphy noted precautions to protect the health and safety of funeral home staff have to be taken when moving a body from the place of death to the funeral home for embalming.
“That little bit of movement will expel crystals from COVID into the air,” he said.
He said the preparation room for embalming as well as vehicles must be sterilized after moving a body to ensure no cross contamination.
Murphy said at Daley, Murphy, Wisch, most families are still having services, although attendance is limited to 10. Services in churches, funeral homes and graveside services are being placed online for those who don’t attend.
“People still need to have closure so we are having services,” he said. “They need to do something now, at least for the immediate family. You can’t go months putting this down the road. They need to have some sort of closure.”
If there was a confirmed case of COVID-19, any family members who had contact with the decedent would need to be in quarantine and would have to make arrangements via phone or online and would have to watch the funeral online.
“We are taking every precaution so our staff doesn’t contract the disease and so we are not passing it on to someone else. We want everyone to be safe, but people still need to have closure, and we are providing it,” Murphy said.
Brian Mark of Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 E. Inman Parkway, said about 75 percent of services are being postponed until May, June and July which will make for a busy summer. He said the deceased are being buried or cremated while the visitation, formal funeral service are planned for later dates.
“We will have a busy summer helping families honor and celebrate the loss of loved ones,” Mark said.
Brian Foster of Foster Funeral Home, 1650 Huebbe Parkway, said his Madison funeral home had decedent who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Foster, who has a military background, said he’s been taking strong safety precautions for years. Covered head to toe in protective gear, Foster said he is prepared for any potential increase in COVID-19 related deaths.
Funeral Director RaeAnn Dombrowski with Honquest Family Funeral Home, 11342 Main St, Roscoe, said there have been a few suspected COVID-19 cases at the home, although they hadn’t been confirmed.
“We just have been taking extra precautions. Everyone is treated as a suspected case,” she said.
Dombrowski said most people are postponing services as they want ceremonies larger than 10 people.
Staff are offering a small graveside service or a cremation now, with a larger celebration at a later date.
Staff aren’t any busier than usually, although plans are in place for any sort of influx.
