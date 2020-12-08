BELOIT—Some look like reindeer. One is a Pokemon character, and another is Captain America. They come in hockey, glitter and snowman themes too.
They are the ornaments for sale by Fruzen Intermediate School National Junior Honor Society students. People can purchase them in an online auction with proceeds to benefit Project 16:49, a nonprofit organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens. The link www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Domain/2493 will lead shoppers to their holiday merchandise.
“Each ornament is handmade by one of the students. There are still some left,” said National Junior Honor Society Advisor Kim Stachowiak.
The auction kicked off on Monday with the last day to bid being Dec. 11. The lowest bid is $1 with bids accepted up to $5. When Stachowiak was asked why bids were capped at $5, she said she wanted to foster a spirit of unity, not competition, and didn’t want to get too pricey.
“We didn’t want to be greedy,” she added.
The goal is to sell all 40 for $5 and raise $200.
As of Tuesday, 21 of them had already sold.
Stachowiak stressed all ornaments will be quarantined out in the vestibule. People can pick them up after stopping in the school office during the pickup dates.
The idea began while brainstorming COVID-safe service projects. Each year the National Junior Honor Society does at least three service projects. They thought an art project might be fun, although some students were a bit humble about their artistic skills. They figured even parents would pay at least $1 for an ornament.
“I thought it was a really good idea. It was a way we can make something that is easy and everybody can do,” said seventh grader Lisa Ramsden.
All students received one big plastic clear ball and a wood piece for decorating.
Ramsden said she used her wood burner to design a snowman on her wood ornament, and painted a penguin on the glass ball. As of Monday night, the penguin had sold but the wooden piece was still available.
The following students are part of the Junior National Honor Society at Fruzen: Duke Allen, Maddy McKillips, Caroline Severson, Lillian Stadelman, Brooklyn Watkins, Ava Wehrli, Marcus Allen, Tay’von Cates, Anthony Ciaramita, Callen Espinoza, Evan Halverson, Riley McKillips, Ariel Miller, Lisa Ramsden, Dawson VanFleet, Tashera Veal and Aubree Workman.
“They worked really hard and I’m excited for them to get recognition. It’s exciting during this time they got to do this,” Stachowiak said.
Despite distance learning the Fruzen Intermediate School National Junior Honor Society meets virtually every other week and has officer meetings once a week. The exclusive group requires application including an essay to get in.
Ramsden was eager to join.
“I just wanted to be a part of something, and my sister was also in it,” Ramsden said.