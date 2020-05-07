BELOIT — Frontline first responders and medical workers worried about possibly exposing loved ones to COVID-19 now have the option to stay at two Beloit hotels free of charge following a new program’s launch.
The partnership between Hilton and American Express for the “Million Rooms” allows frontline workers to have access to 1 million hotel room nights across the country.
The Hampton Inn and Home2Suites in Beloit have had medical workers from Beloit Health System take advantage of the program, according to Home2Suites General Manager Roy Ward.
“It’s something we are proud to be a part of,” Ward said. “We felt it was our responsibility at this time to be a part of that.”
Ward said the hotels have sectioned off areas designated for first responders and medical workers to allow no contact with other guests.
“We’ve designated 10% of our rooms to front line medical workers and those are set aside for them,” Ward said.
The medical workers can request things like towels and linens and staff will drop them off and wash all items separate from other hotel items. All rooms are sanitized using industrial grade cleaners and have updated cleaning protocols.
President of the American College of Emergency Physicians said the room donations were “welcome relief” for thousands of workers across the country.
““Knowing that there is a safe, clean and comfortable hotel room waiting for you at the end of a long shift can make all the difference in the world right now,” Jaquis said. “The kind of compassion and caring that Hilton and American Express are offering has never been more welcome.”
Hotel rooms will be available to frontline workers until May 31.
