SOUTH BELOIT — Many friends reconnected at the South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil held Saturday outside Viking Lanes.
While the event was a bit scaled back this year due to COVID-19, there was plenty of food, live music, inflatables, fireworks, a mechanical bull, vendors and more.
“We missed each other,” said South Beloit Fire Department Capt. Gary Brown, who has been heading up the event for the past three years.
About 40 volunteers including firefighters and their family members volunteered. There were plenty of duties as the firefighters had been called out on six fire calls by the early afternoon.
Brown said the turnout was slightly below average, but still steady. The event didn’t include the car show or petting zoo as organizers held back a bit as they were unsure if the corn boil could happen with the uncertainty of COVID-19 case numbers.
As Brown saw people having a good time by listening to music and feasting under the tents, he said he was glad the event was pulled off. All proceeds go to the South Beloit Firefighters Association. Although it raises varying amounts of funds, firefighters like to offer it as an affordable way for families in the community to have fun in South Beloit. There is no cover charge for entrance and the kids inflatables are all free. Local businesses, bands and vendors are involved as much as possible.
Usually Brown said volunteers approach area businesses for donations to help raise funds in addition to what the firefighters association and city offer. However, after a rough pandemic year, Brown said volunteers refrained from asking businesses to give this year. However, many businesses stepped out to help without asking including Behr Recycling, Cornelliers which was putting on the fireworks display at night, Blackhawk Propane, Seneca Foods with the corn and many others.
Prairie Hill Meats made a special cut of pork chop just for the event, according to South Beloit Fire Department Cook Mickey Rykowski, who was donning a red chef’s hat and apron for the occasion. He said there was two-and-a-half tons of corn to be consumed and 6,700 pounds of meat.
Rykowski and team were cooking up pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs with Rykowski’s secret seasoning. He wouldn’t divulge any of his cooking secrets as he manned the grill.
“They are very moist. They have a taste of all their own,” he said. “And people love the corn.”
Rykowski was glad to be back after the pandemic year as he loves socializing.
“I’ll cook for two or I’ll cook for 10,000,” Rykowski said.
Mom Maria Burke, who lives in Beloit but grew up in South Beloit, brought her daughter Ella Ezell to enjoy the inflatables. She noted her mom was attending one of several class reunions which was held during the corn boil. She said the group met at the corn boil and headed to Edwards Apple Orchard. For Burke, it was great to have the event back.
“I get to see my friends again,” Burke said.
Candice Stauffer, who works at Viking Lanes, was having a little break and enjoying the event for a bit with her stepdaughter Maddi Stauffer. She said she had some good food to eat.
Maddi Stauffer was checking out the Pink Heals Winnebago County fire truck. Chad Hargraves of Pink Heals Winnebago County explained how the South Beloit Fire Department donated the first fire truck to Pink Heals of Winnebago County which is named Sherry and painted pink. Pink Heals raises awareness and funds for families and non-profit entities that assists in those battling cancer in our community. It’s best known for its pink fire trucks which visit women battling breast cancer. “Sherry” traverses the county visiting families, and prior to COVID-19, hospitals. Hargraves said those with Pink Heals were sharing the story of “Sherry” and selling merchandise to help support the organization.