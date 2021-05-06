BELOIT — Friends of RiverFront will be offering live music on Fridays, and the Movie on the Big Lawn this summer in Riverside Park, with a few adjustments to ensure safety.
“We are going to have a 2021 season which was approved for the city so we are excited,” said Friends of RiverFront Executive Director Jennifer Kodl.
To allow time for higher vaccination rates, Friends of RiverFront is starting the season a bit later than usual. The live music events will start Friday, July 2 and will continue with Music on the Big Lawn through Friday, Sept. 3. There is one date without the event, Friday, Aug. 6, the planned date for the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance.
“In order to allow for social distancing and more space, for the first time ever we will have Music on the Big Lawn on the south side of Riverside Park rather than at Harry Moore Pavilion,”Kodl said.
Formerly called Music at Harry’s Place because of its location on the Harry Moore Pavilion, the new live music events will be called Music on the Big Lawn.
“We are going to be using a mobile stage placed in front of the Jones Pavilion on the south of the park. The band will be there and seating will be on the Big Lawn going back to the north end and people can sit throughout the park,” Kodl said.
Concerts will run from 7—9 p.m. on the south end of Riverside Park. Performances will be as follows: July 2, Dave Potter Band; July 9, Cash Box Kings; July 16, Gary McAdams Band; July 23, The Cartunes; July 30, The Jimmy’s; Aug. 6, Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance; Aug. 13, Harlan Jefferson; Aug. 20, The Joel Baer Big Band featuring Tony Scodwell; Aug. 27, Copper Box; and Sept. 3, Rainbow Bridge Band.
“It’s the same concert series with a lot of the same bands. We are excited to have our longtime musician friends return and they are excited to make music,” Kodl said.
The Movie on the Big Lawn will wrap up the season schedule on Friday, Sept. 10 with a rain date of Sept. 12. There will be food and free activities at 5:30 p.m. and the free movie at dusk which will be “Toy Story.”
Kodl explained the movie will be in the usual place, just a little later in the season.
“We wanted it to coincide with Heritage Days and to have it be our season finale event,” Kodl said.
Friends of RiverFront was planning to show “Toy Story” last year, but events were cancelled. Kodl said it’s an uplifting movie about friendship and caring for each other that will be great to bring to families this year.
It is the 26th year as an organization for Friends of RiverFront, but its 25th season of activities as events were cancelled last year. Kodl is encouraging everyone to follow safety guidelines.
“There will be social distancing between groups. Seating on the Big Lawn will be first come, first serve, but there will be social distancing and they will require masks when people are up and about in the crowd or when standing in line for food,” he said. “We really need everyone to be like-minded and careful so that we can start returning to the events we’ve all grown to love over all these years.”
Friends of RiverFront is not having a Dancing at Harry’s place this summer.
“We are concerned with public safety and in order to keep everyone safe we aren’t going to have dancing, but are planning it for summer of 2022,” Kodl said.