A fourth COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
On Monday, the county reported 60 COVID-19 cases compared to 59 on Tuesday, a decrease of one overall case.
A health department spokesperson could not be reached for comment regarding the discrepancy as of press time Tuesday.
In counties neighboring Rock County, 344 cases and 12 deaths (four new cases and no deaths from Monday) have been reported in Dane County; 45 cases (seven new case and one death from Monday) in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County (no new cases from Monday), DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths due to the virus were reported on Tuesday, an increase of 127 cases and 16 additional deaths from Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.
A total of 1,049 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Wisconsin, representing 30% of all cases, DHS data shows.
In total, 37,997 people have tested negative for the virus.
Wisconsin lawmakers moved on Tuesday to pass a COVID-19 relief bill, with the Assembly approving it by a vote of 97-2, meeting for the first time ever in a remote, virtual Assembly session.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported six new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.
In total, 119 confirmed cases and eight deaths have been reported in Winnebago County.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 16 cases and one death (two new case); 35 cases and one death in DeKalb County (one new case); 26 cases (no new cases) in Ogle County, nine in Stephenson County (one new case) and 257 cases in McHenry County with eight deaths (12 new cases and one additional death), from Monday to Tuesday reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, 23,247 confirmed cases and 868 deaths were reported on Monday by the IDPH, an increase of 1,222 new cases and 74 deaths from Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.