Four new cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 were reported Friday in Rock County in Wisconsin and one new case has been reported in Winnebago County in Illinois.
As of Friday, March 27, there are a total of 12 COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Rock County, according to the Rock County Health Department.
In Winnebago County, Illinois there are nine cases, with the latest case being a person in their 80s, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.
In Wisconsin there are a total of 906 confirmed cases and 15 deaths have been attributed to complications from COVID-19.
In Illinois there have been 3,026 identified cases and 34 deaths.
There have been 21 COVID-19 cases identified in Northern Illinois. Besides the nine in Winnebago County, there have been six cases in DeKalb County, one in Jo Daviess County, two in Stephenson County, two in Whiteside County and one in Carroll County.
Residents are urged to continue social distancing practices, washing their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, cleaning surfaces that are touched by several people and maintaining healthy habits such as nutrition, sleep and exercise.
