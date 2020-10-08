BELOIT—It will take a special buyer with a creative vision to transform the former Roosevelt Junior High School and accompanying 5.7 acres of land into something new and exciting for the community, according to Beloit Auction & Realty Vice President David Allen.
The property is being sold by a sealed bid auction hosted by Beloit Auction & Realty. Bids are due by 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. The minimum sealed bid offer is $5,000. Complete bidding details are available at the website at beloitauction.com or the Beloit Auction app.
The three story building is approximately 75,000 square feet and is in the Mediterranean Revival style. Most recently the building was the Kolak Education Center, which housed school administrative offices. The new Kolak building is at 1500 Fourth St.
The building has a rich history in Beloit. The original structure of the building was completed in 1921 as Roosevelt Junior High School and it contained 22 classrooms.
In 1980, Roosevelt Junior High School was closed and replaced with Aldrich Junior High School (now Aldrich Intermediate School). In 1982, Roosevelt was renovated and opened as the Roosevelt Administrative Center. In 1989, the name was changed to Kolak Education Center in honor of George Kolak, former Elementary Principal, according to information from the School District of Beloit.
The School District to Beloit Board of Education discussed the Roosevelt (old Kolak) building during closed session on July 28, and the decision to auction was made via board consensus due to the cost of upkeep of the building. The district has successfully auctioned a building in the past, according to information from Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
Because of its roots as a junior high school, it has some unique features such as theater space, a vault and lots of land.
It has close proximity to dining, shopping and the internetwate and offers a large amount of green space within the city. Allen said it could be used as a potential education facility, for storage, apartments and/or park space.
Although it is connected to city sewer and water, the zoning is Public Lands and Institution and a buyer would have to go before the Beloit City Council if the buyer wanted to get a different zoning classification.
“It falls on a buyer to do their due diligence and coordinate with the city in regards to their plans,” Allen said.