BELOIT—Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has doubled the amount of food it distributes in its 16-county region during the past six weeks, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Kristopher Tazelaar.
“We are calling it the Corona storm,” Tazelaar said. “It’s a surge in needs, drastic drop in donations and significant cost increases.”
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin comes to Beloit twice a month and is intended to be a supplement to other food resources people obtain. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foodbank has been pre-boxing food and then delivering it in drive-through style. On Tuesday there were an estimated 450 families receiving food in Beloit. People could either pick up the two boxes or drive through and have volunteers load it into their back seats or trunks. Food from the Foodbank comes to Beloit twice a month
Tazelaar said typically 40,000 pounds of food is given out per day in the 16 counties served. Since COVID-19, 80,000 to 90,000 pounds of food is being distributed.
The biggest challenge is getting enough shelf-stable products. Food pantries across the country are vying for and putting in bids for the same products which is driving up prices. As an example, the cost for a truck load of peanut butter doubled.
Another cost challenge was the 15 temporary staff members hired because many of the Foodbank’s volunteers are age 65 and older and they need to stay home and be safe. Tazelaar noted the Foodbank has brought on six staff members who previously worked at one of its partners, Food Fight Restaurant Group.
Other unforeseen cost increases include boxes and labor staffing the drive-through operations.
“We did not budget for 100,000 boxes,” Tazelaar said. “Increased expenses and costs are more than $225,000 a week.”
The most effective donations are from large food manufacturers. For example, Second Harvest received 10-12 pallets of food from HyVee via a California semi truck. The Foodbank is calling on the public to give monetary donations and food manufacturers to donate food in bulk.
In pre-COVID times, Tazelaar said the Foodbank would typically operate off of 80% donations and 20% purchases. Now it’s purchasing 60% of its items and receives 40% donations.
Tazelaar said there is a two phase challenge—the emergency phase and economic recovery.
He said Wisconsin currently has 9% of people with food insecurity which is expected to increase to 14%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.