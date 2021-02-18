BELOIT—The Beloit School District food trucks are expected to arrive in April, after the district’s naming contest concludes.
Students within the district have been asked to come up with their most clever suggestions for naming the modern chuck wagons.
“A team will pick the top names, and we will put it to a vote to students and families,” said Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
Responses for the naming contest are due by Monday, Feb. 22 at noon. Winners of the naming contest will be recognized and honored in a media release, Facebook post and with a fun prize basket, according to district spokesperson Monica Krysztopa.
Armstrong said she’s excited that the food trucks will provide some new and different opportunities for students with options outside of the normal cafeteria setting.
Armstrong said the main purpose of the trucks will be providing meals, breakfast and lunch to students. They could be loaded up with grab-and-go meals or could provide hot meals at different locations. Like the grab-and-go meals currently provided during the pandemic, the meals would be free and available to any child age 1 to 18.
In the fall the board approved the purchase of two food trucks for $410,000. They were paid for using Fund 50, used for the district’s food and community service activities. No K-12 instructional or instructional support related functions are recorded in these funds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at https://dpi.wi.gov.
The trucks are owned by the School District of Beloit and licensed through Aramark. There would be the opportunity for student involvement with preparation and serving of food, with an Aramark-approved employee.
The food trucks will be used for special events. There could be “special meals” for schools that go above and beyond or who receive special recognition within the district. For example, there could be Taco Tuesdays at various schools. It could also be available for extracurricular activities such as McNeel Lancers Night, Booster Club meetings, Homecoming, end of year picnics, as well as student organization events.
“Sports teams could use them to sell concessions. It gives students opportunities to do fundraising for their groups,” Armstrong said.
The trucks could also service events at the Kolak Education Center for school board meetings and training and could set up meals for students at locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.