The number of cases of influenza is expected to be lower this year thanks to precautionary measures for COVID-19 and increased flu vaccination rates.
Health officials say it’s the ideal time to get a flu shot as the flu numbers are currently low, and a vaccination now would protect individuals for the duration of the season.
There have been five confirmed cases of influenza this season in Wisconsin, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Oct. 17 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
This number is significantly lower than the number of cases reported during this same time period in previous years, the report stated.
According to the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department report ending on Oct. 17, the most recent data available, there was one case of influenza in Winnebago County indicating the potential to get influenza in the region is here.
Jessica Turner, communications specialist for the Rock County Public Health Department, said the precautionary measures being taken for COVID-19 are also helping prevent the spread of flu. In the southern hemisphere’s flu season, a lot of places had a lower number of flu cases than normal.
Turner said the first flu cases typically happen now, with the season peaking in February or March and running through the end of March. If someone gets a flu shot now, Turner said it should cover the person through the entire flu season.
Usually by Nov. 1, Turner said Rock County has about 19% of the population vaccinated and this year it’s 21.3%
“We are hoping this will continue, and more will get the flu vaccination,” Turner said.
In 2019-2020, 42% of Wisconsinites received one or more flu vaccinations during the season. As of this week it’s 22%, over 7% higher than this time last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Turner urged people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.
“Our hospitalization for COVID-19 is high right now so we would really like to minimize flu hospitalizations. We are really encouraging people to get their flu shots. The more people we can keep out of the hospital the better so hospitals can provide resources for covid and non patients coming in for other reasons,” Turner said.
Normally, the death rate for flu in Rock County is 2.5 per 100,000 people. The death rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 people is 27, Turner said.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 36,175 cases of the flu in Wisconsin. Of these, there were 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations and 183 deaths, including 3 children, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Turner explained many flu and COVID-19 symptoms are the same.
“What we have seen with COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell but not everyone who gets COVID-19 has that symptom,” she said.
Turner encouraged people having flu or COVID-19 symptoms to contact their health provider to determine if they should get a flu test, COVID-19 test or both.