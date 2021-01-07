BELOIT—January is not too late to get a flu shot, according to Rock County Public Department Epidemiologist Nicholas Zupan.
With growing cases of COVID-19, hospitals reaching capacity and the potential to have both COVID-19 and influenza, Zupan is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.
“It can be a definite risk for people. We have people who are hospitalized for the flu and it can be a serious illness for certain individuals. We continue to ask people to get their flu shot. Having flu and coronavirus at the same time could present more serious complications,” Zupan said.
Flu cases remain extremely low statewide and nationally, however, the virus is circulating.
There have been 34 confirmed cases of influenza recorded this season in Wisconsin, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Dec. 26 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Zupan said there have been two cases of flu reported in Rock County, although the numbers are probably higher. People are more likely to have been tested for COVID-19 and not influenza.
According to the Winnebago County Health Department report ending on Dec. 12, the most recent data available, there have been 177 cases of influenza-like illness in Winnebago County during the season. “Influenza like Illness” is defined as fever greater than 100 degrees F and cough and/or sore throat. For this week, there have been no cases of influenza-like illness reported in the county.
In 2019-2020, 42% of Wisconsinites received one or more flu vaccinations during the season. As of this week it’s 37%, which is 2% higher than this time last year. During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 36,175 cases of the flu in Wisconsin. Of these, there were 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations and 183 deaths, including three children, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Zupan said 33.9% of Rock County residents have received their flu shot so far this flu season.
Zupan said people can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers. People can also find a flu shot by visiting: https://vaccinefinder.org/
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has worked with vaccine manufacturers to have extra flu vaccines available and a record number of flu vaccine doses, 192.3 million doses—has been distributed in the U.S.according to the CDC website, cdc.gov.