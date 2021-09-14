BELOIT—Influenza rates could be on the rise this year, making flu shots more necessary, according to health officials.
Reduced population immunity due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020 could result in an early and possibly severe flu season, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov.
Relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures such as stay-at-home orders or mask mandates also could contribute to an increase in flu activity during the upcoming 2021—2022 flu season as compared with the previous low flu season.
Common respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human coronaviruses that were not COVID-19 did not spread as much during the 2020-2021 flu season as in past seasons. However, data from the National Respiratory and Enteric Surveillance System (NREVSS) showed an increase in these viruses’ activity during the summer, outside of their usual seasonal increases.
Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said there may be more cases reported this flu season compared to last season, which was quite low.
“Testing will likely return to more normal levels whereas last year there was more emphasis on testing for COVID-19. We are also seeing less stringent use of masks and other preventative measures compared to this time last year,” Turner said.
Each flu season is a little different, but cases in the Midwest usually start in late fall and early winter.
According to the CDC September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October. Adults, especially those older than 65, should not get vaccinated early in July or August because protection in this age group may decrease over time.
“It will be important to get the flu shot again this fall. Even if you don’t usually get very sick, it is a good idea to get vaccinated to avoid spreading the flu to someone who might be at higher risk for getting severely ill,” Turner said.
People can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers. People can also find a flu shot by visiting: https://vaccinefinder.org.
Flu shots also will be offered at the Beloit Senior Fair, set for 9—1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
Everyone age 6 months and older are recommended for annual flu vaccination, with rare exceptions, according to the CDC.
This year’s flu vaccine will protect against four different flu virus strains during the 2021-2022 season.