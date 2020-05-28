Several area florists have kept delivering cheer during the pandemic. While shops north of the state line are allowed to welcome customers back into the store, those south of the border are still required to do pickup and delivery only.
At Rindfleisch Flowers, 512 E Grand Ave., Beloit, owner Brenda Terrones, said customers started coming back into the showroom on May 18. By Mother’s Day the full staff was back—three part-timers inside the shop, three part-time delivery drivers along with Terrones.
Fortunately, Terrones was able to keep the business going during the shutdown by offering curbside pickup and delivery.
“I was busy for the whole time. The community was very supportive. People were wanting to send flowers and bring some happiness and cheer to people,” Terrones said. “Beloit has been good, supporting a lot of our local businesses.”
Terrones recalled some of the kind cards people sent with messages such as “we will get through this” or “think of brighter days to come.”
“It was people sending a little bit of hope, which was a great thing and very appreciated,” Terrones said.
Business was challenging because a lot of Rindfleisch’s funeral orders had decreased. People weren’t buying as big of centerpieces for online funerals and a lot of the weddings she was to supply flowers for were postponed.
“Hopefully we will keep going,” Terrones said.
Mary Foster of Beloit Floral, 1205 Cranston Road, Beloit, said business has been strong thanks to customers. Beloit Floral was able to keep its eight employees working. Although the shop is allowed to open its showroom, Foster said those at the business have chosen not to as the numbers of COVID-19 are still high in Rock County and the delivery service is working smoothly.
“A lot of people are very respectful of it, and they thank us for that,” Foster said.
Foster said customers have continued to step up, keeping the business going and sending candy, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals to friends and family members they cannot see.
“We have wonderful customers. People couldn’t thank us enough for being open. People wanted to send me pick-me-ups,” Foster said. “We got wonderful emails as customers as they placed their orders, it was so nice. That’s what makes the community strong. We work together.”
Just south of the border at Nyrie’s Flower Shop, 1320 Blackhawk Boulevard, South Beloit, owner of 30 years Christie Arndt is only allowed to do curbside pickup and delivery for now.
Customers have been supportive of the business, especially around Mother’s Days when many people sent flowers to mothers they couldn’t go visit.
However, the business restrictions have had challenges. Arndt had to furlough several employees she usually relies on. These days Arndt takes each order, makes the arrangement and delivers it herself. Although she has two shop cats, Ghosts and Shadow, Arndt said she gets a little lonely in the shop.
“We are hoping to open our doors soon,” she said. “My cats don’t talk back very much.”
Not having customers inside has slowed orders a bit.
“Some people have to see and touch what they buy, and I don’t blame them, I like that too, plus they like to see my shop kitties,” Arndt said.
For now, customers can see the kitties and Arndt when they drive up to the pickup window.
