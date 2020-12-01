Five additional Rock County residents have died due to COVID-19 as Wisconsin saw its deadliest day on record as 107 virus-related deaths were reported statewide on Tuesday, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Fifty-three new cases were recorded in Rock County on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 9,493 cases and 87 deaths. A total of 58,339 negative tests have been reported and 7,311 recoveries have been recorded by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 56 patients are receiving COVID-19 treatment in Rock County hospitals, down from the latest peak of 74 hospitalizations reported on Nov. 18, health department data shows.
Rock County currently has a seven-day test positivity rate of 32.2%, which is much higher than the statewide average of 13%.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 27,600 cases and 81 deaths; Green County reported 1,698 cases and five deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,081 cases and 53 deaths, DHS data shows.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,078 new cases as the rate of recovered patients climbed to 81.6% on Tuesday. An estimated 68,406 cases remain active in Wisconsin.
In terms of statewide hospitalizations, 277 additional patients were admitted on Tuesday, bringing the all-time total of COVID-19 admissions to 17,372.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that Winnebago County has recorded 19,376 cases and 239 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 226 cases and two deaths.
Boone County reported 3,998 cases and 32 deaths; DeKalb County 5,160 cases and 48 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,923 cases and 39 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,509 cases and 31 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 12,542 new cases and 125 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of 738,846cases and 12,403 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.2% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 13.6 million cases and 269,348 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.