BELOIT — First responders from around the Beloit area will gather on today to pay tribute to Beloit Health System staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies in Beloit and surrounding communities will gather at 6 p.m. to pay tribute to medical workers at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
First responders will turn on their vehicle lights and show appreciation with applause.
“This is a very meaningful tribute. We are humbled for the support and recognition of our Healthcare Heroes. Their dedication and sacrifices are unwavering, and we are proud to recognize them with this special tribute,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masking and social distancing will be in place for the event. The public is asked to remain in their vehicles to avoid gathering.
First responders will begin to gather in the Emergency Department parking lot at 5:45 p.m.