BELOIT — “I’m so proud and so privileged to be here today.”
Those were the words of Beloit Health System Environmental Services Manager Johnnie Isabell, the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Beloit, as Wednesday marked what many believe could be a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabell was one of many frontline workers at the health system who received the vaccine jab to fight the virus. The health system received its initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and the first inoculations took place on Wednesday in a make-shift clinic in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital. The health system received enough doses to treat all high risk employees of the health system, officials said.
“I am excited to be part of this,” Isabell said, who has worked at the health system for 35 years. “I am very proud. My staff have been very helpful in all that they do. Some days are tougher than others. They are so important here. They are the first line of defense against viruses and diseases, so I have been trying to give them the strength and courage to go on. Today helps with that.”
Kari Ptacin, a registered nurse in the cardiology department, said administering the first vaccine in Beloit was “an emotional thing” for everyone in the health system.
“We all know each other,” Ptacin said. “It’s like we’re vaccinating our friends. It’s incredible to be part of this historic day.”
BHS CEO Tim McKevett said the administration was “honored and humbled” to reach Wednesday’s milestone.
“This is one of the first steps forward in this crisis where we can see a light at the end of the tunnel, and that light is hope,” McKevett said. “The staff we have are extremely dedicated and you can tell the mood was changing as we got closer to today. This provides them additional protection in carrying out their important work for our community. We are very excited, proud and humbled to be getting this to our staff.”
An informal study of health care staff in Beloit found around 70% were willing to take the vaccine, but McKevett said that number should spike as key staff members receive doses.
“We believe this vaccine is safe,” McKevett said. “We believe that all of our caregivers should get it and we’re excited to eventually move into the next phase of administering it to our community.”
For Acute Care Director Janet Ryan, receiving the vaccine meant far more than your typical immunization that health care workers receive each year.
“I’m looking forward to caring for our patients without the risk of spreading COVID-19 to them, our staff or our families,” Ryan said. “It’s been overwhelming for our ICU (Intensive Care Unit) staff. You cannot create an ICU nurse in a day. It takes years to develop the skills it takes to care for patients with this amount of illness.”
Ryan implored those who doubted the vaccine’s safety to seek out scientific, peer-reviewed research, and to clue in on just how many health care professionals are getting the vaccine.
“Take that as a sign that it’s something that should be done so we can put a stop to this pandemic,” Ryan said.
For months, the health system worked to develop a vaccine distribution plan, orchestrated in part by EMS Director Jodi Moyer and Director of Occupational Health Laurie Endres.
Endres called the vaccine “the best Christmas present you could ask for,” as Moyer fought back a tear as they admired the work of nurses administering vaccines to staff.
“Today is the first step in getting back to whatever our normal is going to be,” Moyer said thoughtfully. “This team is incredible. We are hoping to get as many shots in arms as we can so we can start getting our health system and our community back to normal.”
Mercyhealth in Janesville received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and began vaccinating healthcare staff in Janesville and Walworth County. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville had not received the vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.