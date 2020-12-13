Health departments in the Stateline Area could see shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week, according to an announcement by a collective of northern Illinois health departments.
Rock County reported 238 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 10,890 cases and 102 deaths. Two additional virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend.
As of Dec. 12, the day most recent local data was available, 9,109 people have recovered in Rock County as 1,441 cases remain active in the county. Hospitalizations in Rock County, last updated on Dec. 10, remain at 44.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 30,474 cases and 113 deaths; Green County reported 2,012 cases and 8 deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,888 cases and 70 deaths.
Wisconsin saw 2,757 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 436,773 cases and 4,056 deaths. The statewide recovery rate is 88.5% and Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.9%.
Local health departments in Illinois Region 1 that includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties expect a limited amount of vaccines for healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and older adults living in long-term care facilities.
The health departments said in a release that allocations of the vaccines would be given based on risk of serious illness and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Stateline Area communities.
“Plans are in progress for getting more vaccine out to the community. The public should know that at this time there is no waiting list or appointment list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Check your local health department’s social media and website for updated information as this is a rapidly changing situation,” the health departments said.
The vaccine is estimated to be available to most adults by mid-2021.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,879 cases of COVID-19 and 291 deaths attributed to the virus in Winnebago County on Sunday.
Illinois reported 7,216 cases and 115 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 848,904 cases and 14,291 deaths. Illinois has a recovery rate of 97% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.6%.
Nationwide, there have been 15,932,116 COVID-19 cases reported and 296,818 deaths have been attributed to the virus.