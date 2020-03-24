SOUTH BELOIT—If you see a recreational vehicle (RV) at the South Beloit Fire Department, don’t worry—staff aren’t planning a vacation.
The RV is the department’s extra unit to be used in the event of staff needing to be quarantined during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
South Beloit Fire Chief Mike Davenport said the department has yet to order any staff on quarantine, and said staff are taking extra precautions to disinfect and sanitize equipment.
The RV will be used to house relief emergency medical personnel if an ambulance crew is quarantined.
“The relief crews would be able to maintain cleanliness and access to the emergency vehicles,” Davenport said. “In all reality, if we have a crew that gets exposed, the last thing I want to do is send them home to their families.”
Any staff under quarantine would stay at the station, away from other personnel with access to dining and restroom facilities.
“It’s day-to-day operations here, we are doing the best we can to provide the service we do to our community,” Davenport said.
The department is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for operations and personnel, Davenport added. Each ambulance is equipped with personal protective equipment for staff in the event they come in contact with a suspected case of COVID-19.
“We are taking extra steps to make sure that we are doing things to provide more protection,” Davenport said.
The lobby at the department is closed. The department can be reached at 815-389-3097.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin said the department had established a designated quarantine station if staff are exposed to a potential case of COVID-19.
As of Thursday, the department did not have any staff on quarantine or had it learned of a positive COVID-19 test result for any recent ambulance patient transports , Shoevlin said.
“We’re trying to be really proactive to avoid any quarantine,” Shoevlin added. “We’re asking staff to bring second sets of clothing and to shower and change clothes even if they are wearing personal protective equipment.”
A City of Beloit spokesperson declined to comment regarding any quarantine of Beloit Fire Department personnel, saying the city continues “to have appropriate staffing resources” in the city.
