BELOIT—Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) may not have been able to host the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this year, but Director of Alumni Affairs Fran Fruzen wanted to take a moment to honor the 2020 inductee Tom Finley of the Class of 1975.
“We wanted to give Mr. Finley recognition for his service to the community,” Fruzen said. “He’s been involved in so many programs that benefit youth.”
Originally, the Hall of Fame ceremony was scheduled for April 11, but it had to be cancelled due to temporary school closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, however, didn’t stop Fruzen from bestowing the honor. Fruzen presented Finley with a Purple Knight sweatshirt and plaque in front of the high school on Monday morning. Another plaque will be displayed in the Hall of Fame within the school.
“I am very honored to be recognized alongside the other members of the Beloit Memorial High School Hall of Fame. I have lived in Beloit my entire life and I’ve always said that it is an easy city to live in. The people of Beloit care about Beloit and our friends and neighbors,” Finley said. “I have had the opportunity to work with some fantastic people on the various projects and boards that I have been involved with and I’ve had the good fortune of learning from all of them. Being involved is a great way to help others but also to help yourself by learning from your fellow volunteers and receiving a great deal of pride that comes from helping others.”
Finley, born to parents Maurice and Bette Finely, attended Merrill and Morgan Elementary schools, Roosevelt and Aldrich middle schools and was a 1975 graduate of BMHS. He attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1979.
A year later he started working at the car dealership owned by his father. Today Finley, Buick GMC, 2700 Milwaukee Road, is owned and operated by Finley and his son, Matt.
Outside of his business, Finley has been deeply involved in the community. He co-chaired the BMHS Referendum Committee in 1992 which voters approved allowing $26 million to remodel the high school. He also chaired the committee promoting a 2002 referendum asking voters to approve the city’s purchase of the Beloit Water Utility from the Alliant Company.
Finley has served on the Stateline Boys & Girls Club Board for 17 years, as president for two years and received the President’s Award on three different occasions. He’s served on the Families Services Board for 19 years and served on the Beloit Health Systems Board for over 15 years and completed two terms as president. He co-chaired the fundraising effort to raise more than $3 million to remodel the emergency room at Beloit Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Steering Committee for the hospital’s Heart Hospital Campaign.
Finley has been a member of the Beloit Rotary Club for some 30 years. He was Beloit Rotary president for one term and also co-chaired the Rotary Grand Prix races.
He has been a member of the Stateline Technical Academy and currently acts as chair for the Automotive Tech Advisory Committee for BMHS. Since 2012 he has been a member of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation. He recently termed off of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce board.
In 2015, He received the Bridge to the Future Award from the Stateline Community Foundation for his community service. In 2019, Finley was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame.
He is married to wife, Kim, and they have two children, Matt and Maggie.
