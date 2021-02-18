Rock County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 14,253 cases and 151 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 71,169 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,821 recoveries as an estimated 281 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 18% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3%.
A total of 14 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Thursday, up from nine on Feb. 15.
A total of 22,779 Rock County residents (13.9%) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9,503 residents (5.8%) have completed the vaccination process, per DHS data.
Wisconsin passed 1 million vaccinations on Wednesday, with the figure jumping to 1,070,201 vaccines administered as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 39,584 cases and 267 deaths; Green County reported 3,023 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,766 cases and 124 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 733 cases and 18 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 557,722 cases and 6,232 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 58 admissions on Thursday as 25,556 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.1% as an estimated 9,816 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 54 new cases and four additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 28,080 cases and 428 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 37,186 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents representing a total of 3.17% of the county’s overall population. Statewide, a total of 1,977,033 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,886 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,107 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,935 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,016 cases and 72 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,966 new cases and 72 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,168,683 cases and 20,129 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.3% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 27,669,556 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began and 489,067 deaths have been attributed to the virus. More than 41 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including over 16 million who have received both doses.