Rock County reported just one new COVID-19 case on Sunday as Wisconsin saw its first day of fewer than 2,000 new cases in five days, according to data provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 2,783 cases and 33 deaths have been reported in Rock County. The low number of cases reported on Sunday was markedly down from Saturday when 59 new cases were reported, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
As of Oct. 3, 21% of Rock County tests were positive for COVID-19 as 2,084 people have recovered and 37,293 tested negative.
Statewide, Dane County reported 10,452 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 598 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,749 cases and 35 deaths, DHS data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,865 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 132,663 cases and 1,377 deaths as an estimated 24,264 cases remain active. A total of 7,646 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 107,004 people (80.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 6,529 cases and 156 deaths as of Oct. 2, the most recent day new data was available. The county has a recovery rate of 96.4% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 9.2%. Also as of Oct. 2, 46 school staff and 120 students in Winnebago County tested positive for the virus.
Boone County reported 1,213 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,728 cases and 40 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,776 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 801 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 581 cases and seven deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,453 new cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 301,541 cases and 8,791 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Sept. 28—Oct. 4 is 3.3%. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.