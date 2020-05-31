Rock County reported four new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total up to 636 confirmed cases and 19 virus-related deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 730 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 66 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 395 cases and 17 deaths, DHS data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin saw 173 new cases and four additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 18,403 confirmed cases and 592 virus-related deaths, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,242 confirmed cases and 59 virus-related deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 424 cases and 16 deaths; DeKalb County reported 416 cases and four deaths; McHenry County reported 1,566 cases and 72 deaths; Ogle County reported 206 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 206 cases and two deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Sunday.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 1,343 new cases and 60 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 120,260 confirmed cases and 5,390 virus-related deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.