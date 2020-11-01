BELOIT — Vendors at this year’s Beloit Farmers Market were able to adapt on the fly to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as organizers shifted towards finding a new normal to help keep the community safe.
Brad Paulson, co-owner of Brad and Cindi’s Produce, has been at the market since it started and said 2020 has been unlike any year before.
“You typically get really big crowds through here, but that couldn’t happen this year,” Paulson said during the final outdoor Farmers Market of the season on Saturday. “We were able to connect with customers directly for those with concerns about coming down here. It’s all about change and we adapted well. Sales have been steady all year.”
Paulson, who is also a seed distributor for Rupp Seeds, is connected with farmers across the Midwest and said he heard most had strong years for planting and planning for the next season.
“This year changed everything and we’ve all had to shift how we do things,” he said.
Looking ahead to next year, Paulson said he’s ready for the days of large crowds when thousands of visitors streamed through downtown.
“You really miss that,” Paulson said. “That’s how we get new customers most of the time because it brings in people from around the region. That isn’t happening as much this year. But we’re doing good, all things considered.”
Downtown Beloit Association Special Events Coordinator Crystal Cribbs said all vendors at the market this year adapted well to safety requirements put in place due to the pandemic.
“We really saw a lot of patience and cooperation from vendors,” Cribbs said. “The market was delayed and we put in all the safety measures in place. Everyone’s done well. We know that change is hard but we haven’t had any issues. We’ve never had to face a situation like this.”
Starting Nov. 7, the DBA will host a winter farm market at the DBA office at 557 E. Grand Ave.
The winter market will run each Saturday from 9 a.m.—noon through April. The ongoing event will be capped at 17 vendors and metering of customers in and out of the space will remain in place, along with masking and social distancing requirements.
“We’re really excited for it,” Cribbs said. “I think it’s going to be great for vendors to stay connected with customers through the winter.”