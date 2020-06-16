Rock County farmers are glad for ideal growing conditions this summer, although they are waiting to see what the markets will do.
Farmers have almost 100% of their corn and soybeans planted in the county. Although the weather was a little cool around planting time, it didn’t delay it, according to Rock County UW Extension agriculture agent Nick Baker.
The crops have received the right amount of rainfall and heat units resulting in crops growing well. Baker said corn is 5 or 6 inches tall up to more than 2 feet, which is right on schedule.
Despite the right weather conditions, breaking even might be the best some area farmers can hope for this year.
Due to a corn surplus for the past few years, Baker said prices were already low. With the COVID-19 pandemic exports have been down.
“Corn prices are down about 20% from a year ago,” Baker said.
Baker said as businesses start to open up and more people start driving, ethanol production will increase, which will help area farmers who sell to ethanol plants. Exports may also increase as the global economy opens back up.
“We are at or below the cost of production right now. Farmers are hoping they could at least break even. That would be a good year right now,” Baker said.
Baker noted that local farmers had a good hay crop and the right weather to get hay baled. “That’s been a struggle the last couple years. Having high quality and a high yield first crop of hay benefited area dairy and livestock farms,” Baker said.
Baker said different payment programs are available for farmers such as the Wisconsin Farm Support Fund. Farmers must apply between June 15 and June 29. There are also many programs available through the USDA.
“It will help offset their losses. At this point any payment will help,” Baker said.
South of the border in Rockton, Illinois the Bates family continues to plant more value-added crops to make their 3,000 acres farmed more profitable. Kyle Bates and his brothers Michael and Matthew Bates, seventh generation farmers, started planting Enogen corn for ethanol production and food grade soybeans last year. Kyle Bates, who graduated in 2017 from Iowa State with a triple major in ag business, agronomy and seed science has been scouting which crops to plant. After several challenging wet weather years, Kyle Bates said he wanted to find some better options for profitability.
Their food-grade soybeans are sold to the DeLong Company in Clinton and tend to sell for higher prices than traditional soybeans which were sold for animal feed. The food grade soybeans are primarily exported to Japan for human food products.
Corn hybrids with the Enogen trait feature an enzyme in the kernel which makes it easier to break down the starch for its conversion into ethanol. Use of the Enogen grain saves the cost of adding liquid enzymes.
The Bates sell their Enogen corn to CHS Ethanol in Rochelle, Illinois. The Enogen corn sells for an additional 40 cents per bushel. The corn contains purple kernels mixed in so it can be tracked.
This year the Bates finished planting corn on May 4 and beans on May 8, right on time. The corn is already taller than knee-high and on schedule to be shoulder-high by July 4.
