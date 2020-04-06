BELOIT — Those seeking an Easter service will be able to express their faith at 10 a.m. Sunday in a drive-in style experience at Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Road.
Those with the church will also be “egging” porches with goodies on Saturday.
“I’m hoping it’s going to provide a little hope and excitement. This is such a trying time for everybody and this will provide a little bit of hope for people while still being safe,” Pastor Adam Meyer said.
The church received approval on Friday from the Rock County Health Department to provide an outdoor service with those in attendance watching from their vehicles. At least 70 to 100 vehicles are expected.
“People will drive into the back parking lot, a four-acre field. We have an outside portable stage and speakers,” Meyer said.
The service will be about 75 minutes long, with a live worship team performing contemporary Christian music and Meyer giving a message titled “Victory of the Resurrection.”
In order to keep compliant with social distancing requirements, the church will use volunteers—nine at a time—in various stages of setup and tear down. Volunteers will begin setup on Saturday in shifts and continue on Sunday morning prior to the service and afterward.
There will be socially distanced volunteers manning the inside restroom to ensure people keep 6 feet apart if they need to exit their vehicles for a pitstop. Other volunteers will direct traffic and some will remind people to stay inside their vehicles.
Volunteers with the Family Worship Center will also be delivering small gifts and Easter eggs stuffed with candy to porches with little note reading: “You’ve been egged by Family Worship Center.”
As the church is unable to solicit at this time, the church put out a message on Facebook about the eggs. As of Sunday, 200 kids were registered to receive a delivery. While the “egging” will be a little different than the traditional egg hunt on the church’s property every year, Meyer said it’s hoped to add regularity to people’s lives.
Meyer said Family Worship Center is also working with Lester’s Backyard Barbecue to serve 300 to 400 meals in a drive-in dinner event next week. The date is still being worked out and will be announced soon.
