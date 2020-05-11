BELOIT — Family Services is expanding the scope of its services to families residing in the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods, and is calling on the community to help support those in need during COVID-19.
Family Services’ response augments services currently provided through support from Community Development Block Grant funding through the City of Beloit. Expanded services include not only supplemental food and hygiene products, but also items supportive of child literacy, mental health support/advice to parents, financial counseling, and longer term economic planning for families. The agency has allocated additional staff time to support this initiative.
In addition to monetary donations, the agency is able to receive donations such as non-perishable food items, children’s toys and books, hygiene and household products and clothing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at 416 College St.
Bill Flanagan, president of the Board of Directors, noted that this project is an effort for the agency to be “the guardrail at the top of the cliff, rather than the ambulance at the bottom.”
For more information people can contact Executive Director John Pfleiderer at jpfleiderer@familyservices1.org.
“The purpose is to be able to respond to what I believe are increasingly difficult needs of so many residents in those two communities,” Pfleiderer said. “Many of those residents don’t have a safety net or don’t have a relative to help them during hardships. If they lose their employment, this is a pretty difficult time. It’s safe to say it will be a while before things get back to the new normal.”
Participants also are struggling with childcare, which is in short supply and often not affordable.
Pfleiderer said Family Services has partnered with the city to revitalize the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods for about the past two years. Family Services was able to offer case management services as well as offer mental health services and financial counseling. Family Services was able to help those who might need assistance with a car repair to get to their job or rental assistance. By bundling services with resources, the goal was to get people in a position to be more successful and independent in the future.
“The challenge is making a difference that lasts. This program is trying to offer longer-term help,” he said.
Pfleiderer estimates about 100 people a year have been helped in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods.
Pfleiderer said more challenges are likely to come to residents of the neighborhoods following COVID-19. Although rent might not be collected right now, in the months to come some residents may be facing eviction.
“There are some serious challenges not too far over the horizon,” Pfleiderer said.
