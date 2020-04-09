BELOIT—Despite the Coronavirus, homelessness continues to be a problem in the city with Family Promise of Greater Beloit working to house people with dependents in an ever-changing way.
While the non-profit typically partners with houses of worship and their volunteers to host families at a different church or other worship site each week, Family Promise had to move its homeless families to an area motel to keep its guests and volunteers safe.
Volunteers, who usually cook communal meals at their houses of worship, are now making hot food in their homes, putting it in disposable containers and dropping meals off at the motel rooms. Guests also are provided with sack breakfasts and lunches for the week.
“Our congregations have been absolutely fantastic. They are still stepping up and providing food. It’s extremely heart warming that so many people are still willing to help those less fortunate in crazy and surreal times like this,” Board of Directors President Beth Gliebe said.
On Thursday evening for example, volunteer Sarah Hawthorne with Beloit Life Center, had made up meals for delivery.
Family Promise Executive Director Devin Blay-Stahl said there were two homeless families being housed at the motel and three on the waiting list. One group was going to be moved in shortly, leaving two families on the list.
Tina, 32, (not her real name) credited Family Promise for giving her hope. Tina and her 4-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son were asked to leave where they were living with others about two weeks ago. Tina was supposed to start a new job, but it was put on hold due to COVID-19.
Tina bounced around friends’ houses but eventually had to spend two nights outside as she had her children stay with others. Although Tina has asthma and was concerned about contracting the virus, her biggest worry was being separated from her children.
When she received the call from Family Promise, she shed tears of happiness.
“I’m relieved they helped me and thankful,” Tina said. “They lifted a lot of stress off my shoulders.”
Tina, who has a car, is set to start work at a factory in Janesville on Monday and is hopeful she will be able to save up enough to get an apartment soon.
“I’m thankful, I’m appreciative, and I’m blessed,” she said.
Debbie, 53, (not her real name) and her 17-year-old son became homeless after the house they were living in was sold, and they didn’t have enough money for a deposit and first month’s rent. Although Debbie works in home health care and her son has a job at Woodman’s, being unexpectedly homeless quickly drained what little funds they had as the two had to pay for a motel room until they got into the Family Promise program.
Beth Gliebe, president of the Board of Directors at Family Promise, said homeless clients have had added burdens during the pandemic. It’s been difficult to look for work and to keep their children on schedules without school. One person was unable to have a funeral for a brother and another wasn’t able to get needed therapy services for a child with autism.
“Those are concerns for anybody during this crisis. To be facing homeless as well has to exacerbate this,” Gliebe said.
Gliebe said there was a short lull in clients in January and February. After the holidays, she explained, family members stay with them. Others may get tax refunds that keep them paying their rent. However, in March the number of homeless families usually begins to increase again.
Having had to change to a motel model this month has been costly for Family Promise. Using the churches allows the organization to operate at one third of the cost of a traditional homeless shelter.
To help cover motel costs, Family Promise received grant funds from the Stateline Community Foundation and support from the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church women’s guild, Luther Valley Lutheran Church as well as additional Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. The amount should keep Family Promise going in the foreseeable future, although it’s unknown how long the pandemic will continue.
Gliebe explained how families trying to get into the program are often living doubled or tripled up with other families, which could also put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Not only is Family Promise staff trying to keep its current guests housed, but are reaching out to families they’ve helped in the past to see if they are set to receive the government’s stimulus checks and to see if they need any additional help.
Those who would like to be “on call” for providing meals can contact Family Promise at 608-363-0683 or reach out to the organization on Facebook.
