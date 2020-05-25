BELOIT—Despite school being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those at McNeel Intermediate School kept Youth Service Day alive.
Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora explained how each year McNeel participates in a Youth Service Day where the entire school organizes ways to give back to the community.
“This year we are continuing our tradition, but in a different format. We are encouraging students to give back at home in some sort,” Hendrix-Nora said. “We have provided examples for the students.”
One family who eagerly embraced the challenge was the Schobers.
“Let’s go find garbage!” said Olivia Schober, 3, on Friday morning
Fifth grader Olivia Schober said she got the idea after seeing a lot of litter in her neighborhood on Kelsey Road. She didn’t want nature and its critters, such as deer and turkeys, to be adversely impacted by stray pop bottles and other odds and ends.
“I saw a turkey laying an egg,” Olivia Schober said.
“We like to walk and bike there and we see a lot of garbage,” mom Nikkole Schober said.
The family responded to the challenge by donning Beloit College Swim and Dive team T-shirts as dad, Kevin Schober, is the coach for the team. They said they like doing outdoor activities together.
Mom Nikkole Schober said Olivia has been adapting well to online learning and is working to stay busy. She does running and workouts to stay in shape and has made chalk drawings outside in addition to her schoolwork.
