BELOIT—Creekside Music Academy, 421 E. Grand Ave., is offering more music lessons in response to the growing need for children to receive live and personalized instruction and the creativity and self-expression that music provides.
Creekside has three new instructors joining its musical offerings. In addition to offering piano, violin and vocal lessons, Creekside is offering lessons on percussion, guitar, flute, brass and woodwind instruments.
“We started receiving requests from people who are homeschooling their children or doing online school who were not able to get one-on-one attention otherwise. At this point we have an instructor to cover almost every instrument someone could ask for,” said Creekside owner Shannon Schoville.
As things evolve with COVID-19, Creekside is also considering offering small group classes in music theory and appreciation and community drum circles.
Creekside is a small, private music academy located in downtown Beloit. Its faculty members have a minimum of a bachelor degree in music and perform professionally with a variety of organizations. Its longtime instructors include bowed strings instructor Zach Peterson, piano instructor Karen Koyama and voice lessons by Schoville.
Chelsea Kuhlow, a music educator in the Waterford, Wisconsin area, is new to Creekside and will offer flute and guitar. Kuhlow is a graduate of UW-Whitewater where she studied flute with Robin Fellows and composition with Jeff Herriott. Prior to entering the university, Kuhlow began her music education in her hometown of Clinton, under the direction of Anne Harsevoort and Kay Schultz. Currently, she performs as a soloist and chamber musician with Milwaukee groups with emphasis on improvised, electronic and new music.
Hudson, Wisconsin native Brianna Trainor will teach percussion. Trainor holds a bachelor’s degree in music from UW-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in music from University of Missouri in percussion performance. She has extensive performance experience with a wide variety of groups in multiple styles, including contemporary and Sub-Saharan drumming. As a teacher, she has eight-plus years of experience teaching private, small group, and large group/class percussion lessons with selected topics of instruction including drum set, two- and four-mallets, snare/rudimental drumming, timpani, multi-percussion, orchestral percussion, Sub-Saharan African percussion and introductory composition.
Kay Schultz will give lessons on brass instruments. Schultz received her bachelor of music education degree from Milton College in Milton and her master of music education degree from VanderCook College of Music in Chicago. She taught instrumental music in the public school for 41 years. She also played principal trumpet with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra for over 40 years. Currently, she is an instructor of trumpet at Beloit College in Beloit and a freelance trumpeter in the area. She also performs with the big band “Ladies Must Swing” based in Madison.