BELOIT—Families Fighting Addiction is working to stay active during the COVID -19 pandemic, offering virtual meetings and new spaces to gather in, fundraising to keep the movement going and events for later this summer and fall.
Families Fighting Addiction in conjunction with the Overflowing Cup will be holding a fundraising rummage sale from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Circus Drive-In, 3525 S. Riverside Drive.
“We have items from furniture, jewelry, clothing, $1 jeans and ridiculous low prices,” said Tracy Burtis, Families Fighting Addiction founder.
Kauffman’s Country Store donated baked goods and Italian House donated italian bread that will be available for purchase at the sale, and two food vendors will be on scene. A portable toilet will be on site with people able to do social distancing in the outdoors. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer also will be available if people don’t have their own.
Burtis lost her son, Cody, to a drug overdose on Jan. 14, 2017 and has since launched Families Fighting Addiction to offer support to families struggling with their loved ones’ addictions and/or loss.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Families Fighting Addiction has had to move its meetings from its previous location at Beloit Memorial Hospital to online and at the Overflowing Cup, 1175 S. Madison Road.
It has a virtual support group which meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays. For more information people can contact Burtis at 608-346-9574. The group is for anyone suffering from someone’s addiction.
Families Fighting Addiction also offers a 7 p.m. Tuesday in-person meeting at the Overflowing Cup for those who have lost someone to addiction. The group will also be opening up a 10-11 a.m. session on Saturdays at the Overflowing Cup in August.
On Aug. 29, Families Fighting Addiction is planning its annual walk starting at The Rock Bar and Grill in honor of those who have been lost to addiction.
“It’s an awareness event designed to stop the stigma of addition,” Burtis said.
The annual Faces of Addiction event with speakers will be held on Sept. 12. Burtis is already looking into the possibility of a virtual event if necessary. She will be inviting police and fire leaders as well as families to speak about their experiences having a loved one with addiction.
