BELOIT—Reyna Afizov described her living room as a homemade jungle gym.
Using four rolls of colored tape, the mother of five transformed her house into a maze of life-sized games and obstacle courses.
The outside-of-the-box setup includes a tic-tac-toe board and hop scotch pattern upstairs, a Hot Wheels drag racetrack and a red X marking the ideal spot to dance or do jumping jacks.
“They could literally watch TV and play their 30 games on the floor,” Afizov said. “The kids stay pretty active. The kids kind of use their imagination, it’s whatever they want this to be.”
As people nationwide are urged to remain indoors as much as possible in the wake of the coronavirus, the Afizov family is among local residents who are finding new ways to entertain themselves.
Puzzles and board games can help break up long days and add a healthy balance during quarantine, said Lisa Wuennemann, the Master Marketing Monster at PlayMonster.
The Beloit-based game and toy making company has seen increased sales of board games and kids games in recent days, Wuennemann said.
Games like Stratego, Farkle, Five Second Rule and Relative Insanity are among several of PlayMonster’s games that she said can entertain people of most ages while offering some educational value.
Wuennemann said PlayMonster wants to help the Beloit community through this challenging time. Anyone who uses the code word “PLAYSAFE” can receive 25% off all online orders and have them shipped to their house.
For more information on the company’s products, go to www.playmonster.com.
“PlayMonster has always believed in the power of play, and now is the perfect time for that,” Wuennemann said. “We have to try to remain calm. This is different, this is unusual. We need to keep our kids calm through it. The best way is to spend time together and talking.”
As families see each other for more hours in the day now, she said playing a board game game help spark conversations with children about their concerns or online schoolwork. It also is a chance for family members to put down their cell phones and reconnect face-to-face.
Wuennemann said she has children at home, and they have been balancing their downtime between board games, TV, quick walks around the block and playing cards.
“We’re going to have to do multiple things to keep ourselves busy,” she said. “It’s all about balance.”
Several people responded to a Beloit Daily News question on Facebook about how they are entertaining their families amidst social distancing. Some are taking care of their grandchildren while the parents are working. A number of respondents said they find themselves watching more TV shows and movies together.
Beloit resident Jennifer Breitenfield-Anderson said being indoors more often has allowed her to share same classic Disney movies with her children.
She said she stayed up late watching the first and second Lion King animated movies with her 9-year-old daughter, who loved them. They also watched Aladdin.
“No hours stuck on YouTube or my phone,” she said. “Definitely taking advantage of this family time.”
