BELOIT - The Roy Chapman Andrews Distinguished Explorer Award ceremony, which was scheduled for April 17 on the Beloit College campus, has been cancelled
Due to health concerns relating to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, and in keeping with the directives of state and federal government regarding large gatherings, the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Board of Directors decided to cancel the event.
The award was scheduled to be presented to Sarah Parcak, an archaeologist and Egyptologist.
The event will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021.
