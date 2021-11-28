Stateline Area residents in Rock and Winnebago counties still have multiple ways to get initial COVID-19 vaccinations or booster doses as temperatures drop heading into winter.
In Rock County, 57.9% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose as 54.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data as of Nov. 26, the day most recent data was available.
A total of 22,324 booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the county as of Nov. 24, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
The hours of the DHS-run vaccine clinic in Rock County, located at the former Jobs Center at 1900 Center Ave., will expand on Tuesday to address a higher vaccine demand for young people ages 5 to 11 as well as those seeking booster doses.
Appointments can be made at www.vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-in appointments also are accepted.
The new hours for Rock County’s vaccination clinic starting Tuesday will be 11 a.m.—7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday.
Vaccinations also are being offered at the health department office, 3328 North U.S Highway 51, Janesville, from 3—7 p.m. on Wednesday. Appointments can be made by visiting www.rebrand.ly/rcphd-covid-appt or by calling 608-352-6727.
More information on Rock County vaccinations also is available at www.rockcountyshot.com.
Statewide, 58.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose as 56% of residents are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows. A total of 972,208 additional and booster doses have been administered as of Nov. 26 in Wisconsin.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 55.2% of residents have at least one vaccine dose as 50.1% of residents are fully vaccinated as 35,088 booster doses have been administered, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Multiple vaccine clinics have been announced by the Winnebago County Health Department between Monday and Dec. 5 that are by appointment only to ages 5 and up.
From 3—7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 vaccinations will be offered at South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Road.
Other vaccination sites include:
Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair Road, Winnebago
Dec. 1 from 4—8 p.m., Winnebago County Health Department, 555 N. Court St., Rockford
Dec. 2 from 8 a.m.—noon, Winnebago County Health Department, 555 N. Court St., Rockford
Dec. 3 from 3—7 p.m., Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Circle, Machesney Park
Across Illinois, 63.8% of residents have at least one vaccine dose as 57.6% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Stateline Area residents can also contact local pharmacies or their healthcare provider to schedule vaccinations.