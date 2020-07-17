Free, expanded COVID-19 testing is coming to Rockton, Rockford, South Beloit and the Village of Winnebago, according to an announcement Friday by the Winnebago County Health Department.
The tests will be provided starting on Monday, July 20. The mobile testing sites will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and will be hosted at the following locations in the county.
Rockton
Monday, July 20 – Winnebago County Housing Authority (WCHA) - D’Agnolo Garden Apartments, 806 Kocher St., Rockton, IL 61072
Rockford:
Wednesday, July 22 – Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) - Olesen Plaza & North Main Manor, 406 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 (Testing done at Mendelssohn Parking Lot)
Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26 - La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102
Monday, July 27 - RHA - Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107
Tuesday, July 28 - WCHA - Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave., Rockford, IL 61101
Wednesday, July 29 - RHA - Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson, Rockford, IL 61103
Thursday, July 30 - RHA - Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104
Friday, July 31 - RHA - Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109
Saturday, August 1 - St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103
Sunday, August 2 - RHA - The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108
South Beloit
Thursday & Friday, July 23 & 24 - South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Rd., South Beloit, IL 61088
Winnebago
Tuesday, July 21 - Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair, Winnebago, IL 61088
