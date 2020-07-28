Expanded COVID-19 testing will take continue in the Stateline Area.
Expanded tested started on July 20 and will run through Aug. 9. Testing site locations will be in Rockford and South Beloit and testing times will be from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
These testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus—Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days per week from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will test Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Rockford
July 29—Rockford Housing Authority (RHA)—Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 W. Jefferson St.
July 30—RHA—Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Ave.
July 31—RHA—Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St.
Aug. 1—St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave.
Aug. 2—RHA—The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr.
Aug. 3—RHA—Buckbee Apartments, 4124 Harrison Ave.
Aug. 4—Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave.
Aug. 5—Winnebago County Housing Authority (WCHA)—Washington Park, 3617 Delaware St.
Aug. 7—United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.
Aug. 8—Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Dr.
Aug. 9—Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, 5921 Darlene Dr.
South Beloit
Aug. 5—WCHA—Robert Johnson Garden Apts., 1615 Blackhawk Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.