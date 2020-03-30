Evictions in Rock County, Wisconsin and Winnebago County, Illinois have been temporarily halted during the public health emergency caused by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as both Wisconsin and Illinois governors have requested.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson requested a stay on executing writ of restitution orders for evictions to help keep residents safe during the health crisis.
“If we are asking people to stay at home to protect themselves and others from exposure to this virus, we sure don’t want to be evicting them from that place of safety,” Knudson said.
Knudson said the sheriff’s office worked directly with Rock County Circuit Court judges and staff for guidance on eviction issues.
On March 23, the court issued guidelines to continue court operations during the COVID-19 disruption, in line with guidance provided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Most jury trials in Rock County have been rescheduled until after May 22, as the court handles business by video conference and telephone.
Small claims matters, including evictions, are adjourned until at least April 30 and will be rescheduled.
Rock County Chief Judge Daniel T. Dillon said its possible that an eviction action could come before the court before then, if the issue impacted public health or endangered public safety.
“We know the world that we are living in,” Dillon said. “We are not saying this is a moratorium on evictions, but if there are extraordinary circumstances involving health, safety or other matters of critical concern, people should still still file and ask for a judge to review them.”
Gov. Tony Evers took action on March 27 directing the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures amid the outbreak.
The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for any reason unless failure to proceed with the eviction will result in an imminent threat of serious physical harm.
“During this time individuals, families, and small businesses may see disruptions in paychecks due to losing hours, tips, business, or employment,” Evers said. “This is another step we can take to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites during this public health emergency. Evictions and foreclosures pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites, ensuring they are able to keep a roof over their heads and those in social services can prioritize assisting those who currently do not have shelter is critically important.”
In the City of Beloit, the Beloit Housing Authority has “flexibility” in working with individuals who may be impacted by COVID-19, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
“We will work through that individually with (BHA) clients to do everything in our power to keep people in their homes,” Millard said “We continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our responses as needed.”
On March 18, President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to suspend evictions and foreclosures through April for homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, a HUD-based agency that supports home loans that are issued through private lenders. The agency estimates that could apply to around 8 million residential units, but critics of the move say it does not apply to enough Americans.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered that municipalities across the state halt evictions on March 20 after he issued a stay-at-home order for residents.
Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mark Karner confirmed that the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had also halted eviction actions during the public health emergency.
Daily life at the Rock County Courthouse has changed as staff work from home and judges with court staff handle proceedings remotely.
Rock County Judge Karl Hanson presided over multiple hearings on Wednesday and said the teleconferencing process was “new territory” for the court, adding that court calendars were “changing on a daily basis.”
Regular court business—from contacting attorneys to coordinating court reporters and support staff has all changed, he said.
“Everyone is responding well and we are able to proceed with hearings today,” Hanson said. “We’re still on-the-record. We’ve been working to include teleconference information on all hearing notices and court calendars. We’re getting them into the system and still hitting all the constitutional requirements for all involved.”
Dillon said the court was very aware of the unique situation residents and the judiciary were in due to COVID-19.
“We are looking at this and we are applying reason and common sense,” Dillon said.
