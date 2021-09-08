BELOIT — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tackled various pandemic-related issues during a visit on Wednesday to Beloit College, touching on Beloit's low vaccination rate and an ongoing dispute between a GOP state senator and the University of Wisconsin System.
Evers says he “understands” the hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, but called on all people who have not been vaccinated to get the shot. Beloit's vaccination rate is much lower that the state average and that of surrounding communities.
Beloit currently has a vaccination completion rate of 38.6% of the city’s population, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
That figure is dramatically lower than other communities in Rock County including Janesville (53.9%) and Town of Beloit (59.6%), and below the statewide vaccine completion rate of 52% as of Wednesday.
“I understand the hesitancy, I understand the political issues that surround vaccines and we will continue to do our good work to get shots in arms,” Evers said. “It is really, really important to make that happen. Everyone in the Beloit community has something to gain in getting the pandemic taken care of.”
Evers touted a $100 blanket incentive program for all unvaccinated people in Wisconsin to get the shot. The program, which started on Aug. 20, was extended until Sept. 19. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.
To receive the incentive, Wisconsin residents must visit 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register. Information will be used to verify residents had first doses submitted to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19. All $100 rewards will be mailed to residents’ addresses and may take six to eight weeks to be issued.
“We have one way of getting by this pandemic and a lot of the students out there understand this well,” Evers said. “You have to get a shot. That is how we are going to get through this, and low rates of participation aren’t very helpful, and that’s why we went down the road of investing $100 per shot and that is the offer.”
COVID-19 rules at UW-System
A day after Republican Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, officially asked Wisconsin GOP legislative leaders to sue the University of Wisconsin System over handling of system-wide COVID-19 protocols, Evers has put full support behind UW leaders.
On Tuesday, Nass sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, demanding they file a lawsuit forcing UW System leaders submit COVID-19 protocols to the Senate’s Administrative Rules Committee for approval after system leaders refused to do so.
Nass has been an outspoken critic about the UW System in the past and co-chairs the rules committee.
Evers said the call by Nass for a lawsuit was “hard to believe.”
“I understand the UW system has the ability to navigate this world without approval from Senator Nass and I know they will continue to do that,” Evers said. “I think the University of Wisconsin System has the ability to protect their faculty, staff and most importantly, the students. If it goes to court, the Legislature will lose and Wisconsin will win.”
It’s currently unclear whether Republican legislative leaders will take action on the call by Nass.
UW System President Tommy Thompson has said previously the system has a legal right to manage itself and does not need state lawmaker approval for policy development.