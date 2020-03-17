MADISON — Gov. tony Evers announced Tuesday public schools in Wisconsin will be closed indefinitely and he urged restrictions on large gatherings.
The action follows Evers’ announcement from Monday that restricted gatherings to 50 people. On Tuesday he recommended restricting gatherings of 10 or more. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to delivery and carryout options only, with dine-in services to be closed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary designee Andrea Palm, with evidence of community spread in Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
On March 13, Evers ordered public schools closed until April 6, but due to the community spread in the state, closed schools “until further notice" during the public health emergency declaration.
Evers also announced plans to discuss a legislative package in response to the outbreak with Wisconsin lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that he will ask lawmakers to remove the one week waiting period for unemployment compensation insurance.
To help businesses impacted by the outbreak, Evers said U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) disaster loans could be made available.
