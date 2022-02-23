BELOIT—Low COVID-19 vaccination rates, including in the City of Beloit, continue to be a barrier to Wisconsin’s full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday during a visit to Beloit.
Beloit’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has lagged behind neighboring municipalities and the statewide rate since doses became widely available last year.
During a visit to Beloit, Evers said low vaccination rates in varying Wisconsin communities, not just Beloit, were “a barrier, period” to the state emerging from the pandemic.
“Unfortunately we’ve had more than 11,000 people going on 12,000 people who have passed away during the pandemic so we will continue to try and get shots in arms,” Evers said.
In Beloit 49% of residents have received one vaccine dose while 44.9% of residents are fully vaccinated compared to the state vaccination rate of 63.8% having received a first-dose and 60.2% fully vaccinated, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Rock County, 63% of residents have received one dose and 59% of residents have completed vaccination, which is in line with other municipalities like the City of Janesville and Town of Beloit. Janesville reports a first dose vaccination rate of 63.8% and a completed vaccination rate of 60.3%. In the Town of Beloit, 72.8% of residents have received one dose while 67.2% of residents have completed vaccination, DHS reports.
Evers also said he would be willing to receive a second COVID-19 booster dose should it be approved by federal health regulators. On Feb. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was considering an additional booster dose this coming fall season, but noted that ongoing studies would determine the path ahead.
“If there’s another booster, I will be right there,” Evers said. “Maybe another booster dose would be appropriate. We will continue to do what we can do.”
New COVID-19 cases in the Stateline Area continue to decline as the surge brought on by omicron appears to be fading.
In Rock County, 319 new cases were reported between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 as the test positivity rate for the county was 11.4%. Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, new cases dropped by 41.2% and the test positivity rate decreased 3.3%, according to CDC data.
Across Wisconsin, 9,024 cases and 156 additional virus-related deaths were reported between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 as the statewide test positivity rate ranged between 5% and 7.9%, the CDC reports.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 318 new cases were reported between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 as the county’s test positivity rate was 5.1%. Compared to the previous reporting period, new cases dropped 58.1% and the test positivity rate decreased 1.9%, per CDC data.
In Illinois, 11,938 cases and 362 additional virus-related deaths were reported between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 as the statewide test positivity rate ranged between 3% and 4.9%, the CDC said.