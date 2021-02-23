Public health officials unveiled four additional vaccine clinics in Wisconsin on Tuesday that will open over the course of the next two months, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The community-based vaccination clinics will be located in La Crosse County, Racine County and Marathon County, with the last clinic split between Douglas and Barron counties.
The first community-vaccination clinic in the state opened in Rock County last week at the central campus of Blackhawk Technical College (BTC). Approximately 400 vaccine appointments are made daily from Tuesday thought Saturday at the BTC clinic.
“Our first week of the DHS community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “We are continuing to work to get vaccine doses across our state as soon as we have doses available. These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”
Wisconsin currently has over 1,800 vaccine providers, DHS reports.
In Rock County, 23,961 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 11,050 second-doses. A total of 14.7% of the county’s overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 1,208,151 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, including 366,096 people who have received both vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported six additional COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,315 cases and 153 virus-related deaths. A total of 13,926 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as an estimated 216 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 566 new cases and 33 additional deaths on Tuesday. In total, 560,564 cases and 6,317 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 63 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the running total to 25,838 hospitalizations since March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.6%.
Across the state line, a total of 39,510 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data.
In terms of cases, Winnebago County reported 15 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 28,194 cases and 431 deaths due to COVID-19.
Statewide, a total of 2,752,885 vaccinations have been administered to residents. The seven-day average of vaccines administered in Illinois is 55,917 doses.
Illinois reported 1,665 new cases and 27 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,320 cases and 20,330 deaths since last year. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 3%.
Nationwide, a total of 27,993,504 cases and 498,993 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. About 44.5 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 19.8 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.