MADISON—Wisconsin residents will be asked to stay home starting at 8 a.m. today to slow the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, according to the “safer at home” order from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
The order, which also calls for curtailing travel and business across the state, will be in effect until April 24 unless a superseding order is issued.
Illinois issued a similar order on March 20 and it is to be in place until April 7.
“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Evers said. “Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let’s all do our part and work together.”
Residents will be able to seek health care, obtain medicine, go outside, get exercise, shop for groceries, order food and buy gas; care for a family member in another household and care for older adults, minors and other dependents.
Essential government functions including state and local government operations, law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical response will remain operating.
Businesses exempt from the order include those in the food and agriculture industry, the transportation industry, health care, and restaurants and food providers that offer carryout only.
Action by Evers comes as COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin from March 21 to March 23 have risen by 102%.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) Secretary Designee Andrea Palm reported the state had 457 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths as of Tuesday afternoon in a statewide media briefing.
Public health officials cited in the order estimate that “the actual number of Wisconsinites infected with COVID-19 is significantly higher and likely present in every county in the state.”
Palm said without the order, positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin could skyrocket to 22,000 cases by April 8 with an estimated 440 to 1,500 deaths, based off of infection rate data out of China and Italy.
“The only tool we have right now is physical separation from each other,” Palm said.
Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease Dr. Ryan Westergaard said health experts were “very concerned” by the projected case totals.
“The science is the main tool we have to address the crisis and while we do so, we can save many, many lives,” Westergaard said.
Enforcement of the order falls on local law enforcement. Any violation or obstruction of the order is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $250 fine, or both, according to state law.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said he’s confident Rock County residents will take the order seriously.
“We have already seen our community come together and cooperate with some significant change in response to this virus,” Knudson said. “We would anticipate that our citizens will continue to comply with any new directives in order to protect themselves, their families and our community. I would hope that any actions on our part would simply be as part of the education process as we work to ensure that everyone understands the new order.”
Wisconsin joined other states under stay at home order, including: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Washington and West Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon.
Essential businesses and operations listed in the Wisconsin order include, but are not limited to:
• U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency worker
• Stores that sell groceries and medicine
• Restaurants for takeout and delivery services
• Agriculture, transport and food and beverage production
• Bars for carryout sales of alcohol, if allowed by municipal ordinance
• Child care services
• Organizations that provide charitable and social services
• Wedding, funeral and religious entities
• Media
• Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
• Financial institutions and services
• Hardware and supplies stores
• Critical trades (ex. construction tradespeople, plumbers, electricians, carpenters)
• Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services
• Laundry services
• Businesses that provide supplies to work from home
• Businesses that offer supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations and Essential Governmental Functions
• Transportation
• Home-based care and services
• Professional services (ex. legal, accounting, insurance, real estate services)
• Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
• Critical labor union functions
• Hotels and motels
• Higher educational institutions for distance learning, research and essential functions
• WEDC designated businesses
The full text of the order can be found at bit.ly/39bnTw8
