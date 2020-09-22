BELOIT — Gov. Tony Evers announced a new public health order requiring face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country passed 200,000 deaths on Tuesday.
The original mask order was set to expire on Sept. 28. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that 18 to 24-year-olds have a case rate five times higher than any other age group. The increase has only occurred within the past month and appears to be driven by in-person social gatherings.
“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”
Evers said Wisconsin was experiencing “unprecedented, near-exponential growth” of COVID-19, with the daily number of new cases rising from 678 on August 31st to 1,791 on September 21st, a 2.6-fold increase in three weeks, driven in part by the unprecedented number of infections among 18-24 year-olds, DHS data shows.
Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,287 cases and 32 deaths as 34,462 negative test results have been recorded with 1,811 recoveries. The Rock County Public Health Department estimates that 444 virus cases remain active.
Thirty-nine percent of all Rock County cases are those of people between the ages of 15 and 34, health department data shows.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County decreased from nine patients to eight on Tuesday.
In terms of testing, the health department reports that 33% of the 57 COVID-19 tests processed on Tuesday came back positive.
Wisconsin reported 1,672 new cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 104,170 cases and 1,251 deaths as an estimated 14,770 cases remain active. A total of 6,765 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 88,131 people (84.6%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 5,244 cases and 152 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of ?? cases and ? additional deaths 152 deaths, an increase of 125 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.
The county has a recovery rate of 96.3% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 8%.
Boone County reported 1,056 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,480 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,446 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 641 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 475 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,531 new cases and 30 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 277,266 cases and 8,486 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216. As of last night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.