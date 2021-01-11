SOUTH BELOIT—Everett’s Wine, Spirits and Beer, 426 Gardner St., began offering customers a drive-up window service on Jan. 2, much to the delight of its fans.
The drive-up window will be open Sunday through Thursday 4—11 p.m. and then Friday and Saturday from 2—1 a.m.
Traffic at the window is continuing to increase each day.
Vice-President of Operations Matthew Strand said the business which has been operating since 1934, is working to innovate.
Everett’s also will offer two other portals in which to get service via the drive-up window. Seven days a week, open to close, 365 days out of the year, Everett’s will offer on-line ordering and text-to-order.
On-line order will be done through Everett’s website: everettsliquor.com. People can select ‘drive-p order’ from the menu and tell Everett’s what they would like to pick-up and then complete the form and submit it.
“We will have it ready after we confirm all the items are in stock and available for pick-up,” Strand said.
Text-To-Order can be done by texting the order to 608-346-9784.
“Simply tell us what you would like to pick-up and we will have it ready after we confirm all items are in stock and available for pick-up,” Strand said.
Everett’s still has the standard method of placing orders, by simply calling ahead and placing an order at 815-389-3606.
Strand said Everett’s has weathered the pandemic well, but wants to continue to grow and attract new customers in addition to serving its loyal base.
The window may be an option for shoppers who have gotten in the mode of making orders online or doing curbside pickup. It’s great for someone wanting to pick up a six-pack on the way home from a long day of work who might not feel like parking and going in the store or a busy mom with kids in the car.
“In a COVID world, it’s perfect for the person who wants the safety of their vehicle,” Strand added
The drive-up has all the benefits of coming into the store with a full array of products available for each customer. Strand estimates there are 5,000 to 6,000 products in the store.
The only items not available for purchase at the drive-up window will be lottery tickets and kegs.