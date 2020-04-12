BELOIT—Heroes.
That’s how Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler described the over-75 poll workers, city staff and volunteers who helped make sure the city’s April 7 election was safe for all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting on Election Day in Beloit was unlike any election before it, with voters asked to cast ballots in their vehicles and some waited over an hour to have their say in a process central to American values.
In a memo sent to city staff following Tuesday’s election, Beloit City Manager Lori Luther praised all volunteers and poll workers for their efforts in a historic election.
“I am so very proud of how Beloit handled the election—our staff, election workers, and the public at large made history today,” Luther said. “It is highly likely that we were not only part of protecting democracy, but also protecting lives.”
City staff and volunteers who had never worked an election before were trained by Stottler’s experienced team, with the engineering department developing a traffic flow plan to accommodate the more than 1,200 voters on Election Day. Leading up to last week’s vote, there were requests for a record 4,500-plus absentee ballots in Beloit.
Assistant Election Chief Maggie Sors, who has worked elections in Beloit since 2008, said she felt everyone—experienced or no t— worked hard to make sure things went smoothly.
“I like people and I am getting a chance to help them vote,” Sors said. “I am always telling people to go vote and that’s what people need to do. If you want things to get done, you need to vote. I think the experience really helped and I was impressed by the college students who were our runners.”
All staff were given personal protective equipment for their safety, and runners were tasked with getting ballots to voters and then to voting machines.
Runner Aleena Houle, a junior at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, said after working from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., she walked a total of nearly 17 miles.
“At first I was a little worried and stressed going into it,” Houle said. “But around mid-day I was in the routine of checking IDs, giving ballots and sanitizing and I settled in.”
Houle said starting out on Election Day, she felt like she wouldn’t be a part of another election, but as the day went on, she changed her mind.
“Now I know what the process is like and what goes into that,” she said. “
Beloit native Marco Olivera, a freshman at Aurora University, helped out with the city’s absentee voting drive-through process and carried that experience over to Election Day—his first time volunteering in an election.
“I knew from the beginning that it was going to be busy,” Olivera said. “It’s a great responsibility and I knew I was going to be a greater help for others and I felt like it was the right decision to help people out.”
He says he hopes to help the city out in November for the general election.
“I really had a good experience with it,” Olivera added. “I met some really great people and I am glad we were able to get through it the way that we did. It was a change for even the most experienced people, but everyone pulled together.”
Leading up to the election, Sors commended Stottler’s office for keeping communication open and adjusting to legal decisions that came down less than 24 hours before voters were heading to the polls.
Election chief Diane Meier has been helping out with Beloit elections since she retired in 2016 as a teacher in the School District of Beloit, and is a second generation poll worker after her mother and aunt helped out in the 1970s.
“I felt like it was something I could do for the city,” Meier said. “Even though we had a record number of absentee voters, the fact is you want to make sure that every voter has the opportunity to vote. But we wanted to show them that it was safe and secure. I think that’s the most important thing we were able to do.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming fall general election, Meier said she hopes state lawmakers and the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) will find ways to provide better messaging leading up to November so that voters aren’t confused or discouraged to vote.
“We need the WEC and the Legislature to get their ducks in a a row before they start putting out messages to the public,” Meier said. “We need to make sure all of those things are taken care of so that voters aren’t confused before an election.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.