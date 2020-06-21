Rock County saw eight new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to state data.
In total, 791 cases have been reported in Rock County since March 14.
On June 19, the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 23. Since Friday, a total of 13 new cases have been reported in Rock County.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in Rock County continues to decrease since its peak on May 26 when 27 patients were admitted for treatment of COVID-19. As of June 19, only four hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported. In total, 498 people have recovered from the virus in Rock County.
Since June 13, Rock County’s virus daily positivity rate for new cases has ranged from 0% to 3%, health department data shows.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,098 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 80 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 498 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 385 new cases and 14 deaths were reported on Sunday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 24,539 cases and 744 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 35 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,884 cases and 85 deaths.
Restaurants and bars in Illinois could see dine-in customers starting on June 26 when the state enters its fourth phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.
Restaurant and bar owners in South Beloit and Rockton say that carryout and outdoor dining declined slightly after Wisconsin reopened after Memorial Day.
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday to review the current local ordinance in place that restricts indoor dining, according to the June 25 agenda. Gatherings of up to 50 people could be allowed, according to the Restore Illinois plan.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the north central region that includes Winnebago and 27 other surrounding counties, the area has a daily positivity rate of around 3% of new tests coming back positive for COVID-19. In the last 28 days, a 69% decrease in hospitalizations was reported in the region.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 555 cases and 20 deaths and DeKalb County reported 523 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,991 cases and 91 deaths; Ogle County reported 234 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 245 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Sunday shows.
On Sunday, the IDPH reported 658 new cases and 23 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 136,762 cases and 6,647 deaths.
