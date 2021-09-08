ROCKTON — A handful of COVID-19 cases have been reported at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton but school officials have notified Illinois public health officials of an error in reporting of the cases, according to Superintendent Michael Dugan.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that between 5 to 10 cases had been reported in a classroom setting at the high school.
Dugan said the state incorrectly reported the cases as being in a classroom setting when in reality the cases originated during “an extracurricular event.”
“The district continues to work collaboratively with Winnebago County Health Department and our staff in the application of mitigations to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the classroom and at all extracurricular clubs, sports and events,” Dugan said.
Dugan did not clarify when the outbreak occurred.
Winnebago County public health officials have notified the state of the reporting error and IDPH indicated the information was incorrectly uploaded into the state’s reporting system.
As of Friday, Sept. 3, IDPH reports 81 schools had reported outbreaks of COVID-19 of at least two cases among people who may have shared exposure on school grounds and cases that stem from different living situations.