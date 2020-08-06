Rock County reported 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department, as drive-through testing will continue to be available this weekend in Winnebago County, Illinois.
The health department reports that 5% of all COVID-19 tests processed on Thursday in the county came back positive, bringing the countywide total to 1,395 cases and 26 deaths.
Since the outbreak began in Rock County, 24,482 people have tested negative and 1,162 people have recovered. The health department estimates there are 207 active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 4,340 cases and 37 deaths; Green County reported 135 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,291 cases and 21 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 839 new cases and eight additional death on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 57,779 cases and 978 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 46,323 people have recovered in the state and DHS estimates there are a total of 9,629 active cases in Wisconsin. The number of recoveries and active cases were not updated on Thursday.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 17 newly confirmed cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 3,721 cases and 121 deaths as of Thursday.
Drive-through testing sites will be set up from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. in Rockford this weekend: Friday at United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 Eighth Ave.; Saturday at Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive; and Sunday at Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, 5921 Darlene Drive. Testing is also available at the UIC Health Science Campus in Rockford, 1601 Parkview Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily testing supplies last every day.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 754 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 898 cases and 30 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,060 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 400 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 325 cases and 6 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Thursday 1,953 new cases and 21 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 188,424 cases and 7,594 deaths.