People may want to refrain from smooching at their New Year’s Eve celebrations in light of increasing COVID-19 numbers due to an Omicron-fueled surge.
The virus has now claimed the lives of more than more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents, put an increased number of children in hospitals nationwide, and resulted in 385 new cases on Thursday in Rock County which followed 384 new cases in the county on Wednesday.
During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children age 17 and younger were admitted per day to hospitals with COVID-19 nationwide, a 58% increase from the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New cases in the United States have reached their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University reported by the Associated Press.
As of Thursday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 385 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. The total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 25,209 and the total number of deaths reached 250, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
The case rate per 100,000 people was 582. There were 2,679 active cases in Rock County.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated was 61.4%.
There were 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county as of Dec. 21.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 4,230. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 22 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 18.3%.
As of Thursday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 58.1% of the total population of Wisconsin that have completed the vaccine series.
In Winnebago County in Illinois on Wednesday, the case rate was 454.4 per 100,000 people which is increasing and the positivity rate was 11% which is also increasing. There was 54.5% of the county fully vaccinated, according to information from the Winnebago County Health Department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to reduce the number of days for isolation and quarantine for those infected with the virus.
The CDC updated its recommendation on Dec. 27 to decrease isolation for people who test positive from 10 days to five days if they do not have symptoms although they must continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation ends. The CDC also recommended reducing quarantine from 10 days to 5 days for those who are close contacts to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms, but should continue to mask for 5 days after quarantine ends. Individuals who have received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, as well as their booster do not need to quarantine after close contact with a case, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. Additionally, individuals who have not yet reached the 6-month mark to receive a booster for Modern or Pfizer-BioNTech, or two months for Johnson & Johnson, do not need to quarantine after close contact with a case, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
As of Friday, On Dec. 23, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 77,246 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths since Dec. 17. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec.16-22 was 8.6%. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).